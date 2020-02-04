iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. iRobot has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $132.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

