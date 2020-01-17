iRobot Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 31,156 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,577% compared to the average daily volume of 1,164 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 2,874,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after buying an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,692,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

