Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Down 5.6%

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), 1,597,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 600,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.75.

Ironveld (LON:IRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

Ironveld Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?