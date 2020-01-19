Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $109.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.05 million and the highest is $110.34 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $416.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,606,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 664,893 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 274,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,787,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com