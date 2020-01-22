Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,385 shares of company stock worth $141,233. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

