IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $413.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 212.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. Equities research analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com