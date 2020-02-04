Irving F. Lyons III Sells 2,838 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESS opened at $311.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $268.16 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

