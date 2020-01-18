Irving Resources (CNSX:IRV) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.39

Irving Resources Inc (CNSX:IRV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 73235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

About Irving Resources (CNSX:IRV)

Irving Resources Inc, a junior exploration stage company, focuses on exploring gold in Japan. It also explores for copper, silver, and precious metals, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interest in the Omui Property that covers an area of 2.98 square kilometers; Utanobori Property, which comprises an area of 88.14 square kilometers; Rubeshibe Property that covers an area of 188.8 square kilometers; Sado Island Gold Project, which comprises an area of 86.53 square kilometers; and Eniwa Gold Project that covers an area of 56.15 square kilometers located in Japan.

