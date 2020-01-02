Is the FCF Score of 2.068789 Enough to Move the Needle for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)?

The MF Rank developed by hedge fund manager and investor Joel Greenblatt, was formulated to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. Generally speaking, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has a current MF Rank of 4886.

In taking a look at some notable technicals, XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s ROIC is 0.165869. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.086772 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 0.950580. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

The Q.i. Value of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is 32.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is 0.001784.

Quant Scores

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) currently has a Montier C-score of 2.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has an M-score Beneish of -2.880902. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

At the time of writing, XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Shareholder Yield

We also note that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.273313 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.15090. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

PI

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.60330. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period.

A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.38248, the 24 month is 0.86171, and the 36 month is 1.82380. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.22899, the 3 month is 1.13776, and the 1 month is currently 0.98068.