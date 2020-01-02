Is Twitter, Inc. ($NYSE:TWTR)’s Quant Data Telling an Enticing Story?

Drilling down into some additional metrics, we note that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a Price to Book ratio of 2.950952. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 18.284824, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 15.500141. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has an ERP5 rank of 11898. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. It looks at the stock’s Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the rank, the more undervalued a company is considered to be.

After a recent scan, we can see that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.021548 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.01468. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 0.095465. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is -0.063018. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is -0.316550.

The Earnings to Price yield of Twitter, Inc. NYSE:TWTR is 0.064516. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Twitter, Inc. NYSE:TWTR is 0.019062. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is -0.016563.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) currently has a Montier C-score of 2.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.