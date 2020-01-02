Is ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Providing Value To Investors?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has a Value Composite score of 38. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses six valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, price to sales and shareholder yield. The VC score is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Removing the sixth ratio (shareholder yield) we can view the Value Composite 1 score which is currently sitting at 43.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One popular ratio is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score shows how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 0.137792. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s ROIC is 0.218916. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.267072 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 8.375827. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

The Current Ratio of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 1.52. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

The Leverage Ratio of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 0.454813. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

Piotroski F Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Volatility/C Score

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 26.180600. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 28.626500. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 29.306400.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) currently has a Montier C-score of 2.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) currently has a value of 0.082022. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.