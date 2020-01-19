Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Shares Down 1%

Isabella Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol