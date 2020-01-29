iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.