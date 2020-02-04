iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

TLT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.40. 252,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,992,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

