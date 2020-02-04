iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1533 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,839. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.57 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

