iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.60 and last traded at $111.59, 95,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,225,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.34.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50.

Featured Article: Roth IRA