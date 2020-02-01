iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.27

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 83 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMF)

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

