iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

CMF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,209. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

