iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.51, approximately 1,237 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 366,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?