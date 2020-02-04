iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1962 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,171. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

