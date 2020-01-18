iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.92

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5416 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. C J Advisory Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOA)

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

