iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.13

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 9245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?