iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $329.84

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $329.84 and last traded at $329.83, with a volume of 1781436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

