iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.39, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 21.14% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

