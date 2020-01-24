iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $164.72

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.72 and last traded at $164.26, with a volume of 15585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

