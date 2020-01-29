iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Shares Down 1.8%

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) shares fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.44 and last traded at $27.47, 419 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 105.00% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

