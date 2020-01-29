iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.07, 9,121 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

