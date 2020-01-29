iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.60 and last traded at $66.63, approximately 734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

