iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2252 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

EMHY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,498 shares. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?