iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:SUSB remained flat at $$25.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,882. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43.

