iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.52, 12,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 10,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,973,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 807.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,062,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

