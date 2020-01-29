iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $31.27, 4,027 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

