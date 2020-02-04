iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,389 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

