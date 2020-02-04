iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

BGRN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 11,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,409. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

