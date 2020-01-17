iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.69

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.69 and last traded at $218.22, with a volume of 56602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.60 and a 200 day moving average of $191.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1513 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 477,914.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 425,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after buying an additional 425,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

