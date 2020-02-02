iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, approximately 193 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. owned 1.70% of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

