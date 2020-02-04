iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

IBHB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

