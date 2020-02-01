iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.34, 672 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds