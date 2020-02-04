iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,368. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

