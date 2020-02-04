iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

