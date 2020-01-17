iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.52

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.52 and last traded at $88.46, with a volume of 574882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares during the period.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

