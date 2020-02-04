iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.37

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3658 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

HYG stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.62. 877,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,375,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

