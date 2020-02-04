iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2101 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HYXE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87.

