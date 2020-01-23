iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.63

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.63 and last traded at $129.62, with a volume of 165972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQD. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

