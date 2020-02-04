iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2082 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of IGLB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

