iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MBB remained flat at $$108.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 930,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $108.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

