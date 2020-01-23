iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.53

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.53 and last traded at $108.51, with a volume of 1245506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

