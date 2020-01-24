iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Sets New 12-Month High at $215.64

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $215.64 and last traded at $214.53, with a volume of 1893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKG. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKG)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

