iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $44.96

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $44.96. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 33,372,194 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0973 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,837,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 586,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,134,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 958.9% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,104,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 349,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

