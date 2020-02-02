iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) shares traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.16, 66,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

